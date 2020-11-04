Simple way to apply for NMFB Youth Investment Fund

By Niyi Tabiti:Most people don’t know how to apply for Youth Investment Fund. First, you have to be sure of the authentic website address of nmfb. The name of the bank is Niral Microfinance Bank. I am going to make the entire process simple for you through this post.

To apply for nmfb loan or grant to support your business, here is how to fill the online form to apply for the fund/loan

Go to your opera or chrome browser. Enter the address: https://nyif.nfmb.com.ng once it open, you will be prompted to login and apply. If you want your loan application to be successful,make sure you fill the important information such as your name as it appears in your registered government ID such as driver’s licence,national ID card,Voter’s card, international passport and bank details. You will also be required to enter your BVN, residential address, local government , email address and so on.

Going further you will be asked to chose a training centre and how you got to hear about the youth investment fund.

Are you always with your phone? Keep checking your email for information from nmfb for further information.

Check the information you filled again before hitting the submit button. The application will go through the nmfb loan and grant verification standard.