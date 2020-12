Nigerian government has issued two weeks ultimatium for those without national identity card number to do so or have their mobile phone numbers blocked. Here is a list of the 173 centres and companies that has been approved to fast track registration of NIN. If you have registered and you want to get your National Identity Number just dial *346# on your mobile or GSM number.

If your MTN sim is missing, stolen or damaged, see the quickiest way to get it back HERE