Dapo Ojora dies

Dapo Ojora is dead. The man fondly called Baba Polo by many of his fans and polo players is well known at Lagos polo Club,Ikoyi. Most of his friends are still in shock. Dapo’s death is coming nine years after his older brother, Gbegi died of heart attack.

Gistmaster gathered from an online news outlet, street journal that the cause of Ojora’s death is suicide. He reportedly had marital issues, which led to parting ways with his wife at some point. However, another source said he died of accidental discharge while mishandling his gun.

Dapo was born into the family of Otunba Adekunle and Erelu Ojuolape Ojora. Toyin Saraki, his younger sister is married to former senate president,Dr.Bukola Saraki.

–Gistmaster

