FIRSTBANK WARN CUSTOMERS AGAINST AZIMO MONEY TRANSFER

FirstBank Nigeria issued disclaimer against Azimo Global money transfer services, noting that it has no affilation or partnership of any kind with them. According to GISTMASTER, First Bank raised the alarm with stern warning that those doing business with Azimo does so at their own peril.

The statement reads, “We disclaim the listing of FirstBank as one of the receiving or paying Banks on Azimo.com by Azimo Limited, offering Global Money Transfer Services. FirstBank has no affiliation with Azimo and hereby publicly disassociates itself from it.”

First Bank stated further that “Azimo is not a registered Money Transfer Service with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as such, not licensed in Nigeria. Anyone who transacts with Azimo is therefore doing so at his/her peril”