MTN Nigeria trains 2,000 Young Entrepreneurs on ICT

The fourth phase of the MTN ICT & Business Skills Training, implemented by the MTN Foundation alongside its partners – Google, Cisco and Oracle – was wrapped up neatly with a virtual closing ceremony on December 11, 2020.

The training which was held virtually for four weeks brought together about 2,000 participants from across five Nigerian states: Abia, Kaduna, Borno, Katsina and Akwa Ibom. They were taught by seasoned facilitators on entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and deploying data and insights to grow their businesses.

Participants were divided into four groups to devise solutions to problems experienced by Nigerians. At the event, they displayed their ideation and presentation skills, proposing solutions to problems ranging from solid waste management to unemployment.

At the end of the presentation, Group two, represented by Manasseh Jackson was declared the winner of the group presentation. They impressed the judges with their plan to optimise agriculture through digital marketing to reduce unemployment.

Several other participants were recognised and rewarded for their hard work including the best presenter, Aliyu Musa Dada, who represented Group four.

Nonny Ugboma, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation recounting the concept and objectives of the ICT & Business Skills Training, said, “The MTN ICT and Business Skills Training is an initiative formed under the MTN Foundation’s youth development cause and it is aimed at building the capacity of young people between the ages of 18-35 years in the areas of ICT to contribute to their employability and entrepreneurial abilities.”

Speaking to the participants of the MTN ICT and Business Skills Training at the event, the Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, said, “To our participants, I trust that the significance of being trained by these tech giants Google, Oracle and Cisco is not lost on you, You have direct access to life-changing information and expertise. We ask that you stay committed to constantly sharpening your skills because this is a sure-fire way to thrive in today’s world. We at the MTN Foundation, board and management are rooting for you and wish you success.”

Within the course of the training, the participants enjoyed course-led and instructor-led sessions facilitated by MTN Foundation’s eco-system partners Google, Cisco and Oracle. The instructor-led sessions were made possible by Slum2School. Wrapping up the closing ceremony, several participants expressed their gratitude to MTN Foundations and its partners, promising to put the training they have received to good use.- Gistmaster