Nollywood Producer Chico Ejiro is dead

It is bad news coming from Nollywood as popular producer,Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day,Gist master gathered.

The cause of Chico Ejiro’s death is yet to be known but sources disclosed that he died in Lagos. The news will still be a shock to his wife,Joy as the family plan big for Christmas. He was popularly known as Mr Prolific.

Chico and his brother,Zeb and Peter Ejiro are among notable producers in Nigeria movie industry. According to Chico’s biography, he is from Isoko,Delta State. He studied Ahric Economics at Federal University of Agriculture,Umudike,Abia State. He discovered several talent and shot the likes of Jim Iyke,Ramsey Nouah,Victoria Iyama and others into limelight.