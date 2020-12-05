US EMBASSY REDUCE VISA FEES IN NIGERIA

United States Embassy in Nigeria has reduced the amount payable for obtaining visas.

The United States has removed the reciprocity fee imposed on visa applications for Nigerians.

The development which took effect from December 3, was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to inform that the United States government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States,” the ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, said.

In August 2019, the United States had increased the cost of visa application for Nigerians.

The US Consulate explained that the increment was to “reciprocate” the extra visa fee that the Nigerian government had charged American citizens.

Consequently, Nigerians were required to pay a fee called visa ‘issuance fee’, or ‘reciprocity fee’, for all applications for non-immigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.

But the Nigerian Government announced Friday that the extra fees have been reversed.

Nwoye said the development “is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian government”.