Court okays arrest of Richard Laing,MD ExxonMobil

Court Gives EFCC Nod to Arrest Mobil Nigeria MD

A Federal High Court, Abuja has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the nod to arrest Mr. Richard Laing, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria.

Justice Okon Abang on Friday January 29, 2021 granted the Commission’s application for a Bench Warrant to arrest the managing director of the international oil company.

The EFCC approached the Court for a Warrant after three invitations to Mr. Liang were rebuffed.

The Commission is investigating alleged procurement fraud in the Major Integrity Pipelines Project involving Mobile Producing Nigeria as the contracting company, Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited as the main contractor, Saipem Contracting Nigeria, Global Offshore Limited and Van Ord as sub-contractor to SPSL.

At issue, is the fraudulent creation of Change Orders worth over $213million USD.