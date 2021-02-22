Meet the winner of Easywin lotto N10 Million Jackpot

A trader in Bauchi state, Rabiu Ibrahim could not believe it when Easywin lotto management called to inform say he has won N10 million jackpot after playing with just N100, gistmaster gathered.

At the presentation of cheque to the jackpot winner in Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ibrahim declared that EasyWin Lotto is indeed a life changing experience because fortune has smiled on him more than imagined and faster than expected.

The winning will help to enhance his phone accessories business and investment in other areas.

The 31year old Ibrahim could not hold back tears of joy, when he was informed of his winning ticket. The excitement attracted people in his locality of Katagum. Ibrahim holds a diploma from Abubakar Ali Tatari Polytechnic,Bauchi.

According to Easywin Lotto City Manager, Adewale Aloyinlapa, EasyWin will continue to lead in the lottery business because most people see us as reliable and their winnings are redeemable without issues.

-R: Adewale Aloyinlapa – City Manager, Easywin Lotto, Vee – Special Guest, Ibrahim Rabiu – Winner Easywin Jackpot

L-R: Isaac Nkemchor – Business Development Manager, Vee – Special Guest, Easywin Lotto Ibrahim Rabiu – Winner, Easywin Jackpot, Adewale Aloyinlapa – City Manager, Easywin Lotto

L-R: Isaac Nkemchor – Business Development Manager Easywin Lotto , Adewale Aloyinlapa – City Manager, Easywin Lotto, Vee – Special Guest, Ibrahim Rabiu – Winner Easywin Jackpot

Adewale also stated that EasyWin lotto could be played by anyone above the age of 18 via different ways. EasyWin works in partnership with Opay Nigeria. Customers can go into any Opay store to buy their Easywin Lottery to play or buy their ticket online via Easywin’s official website www.easywin.ng.

We are giving Nigerians the opportunity to become millionaires right from their mobile phones, he said.