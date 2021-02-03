Ooni is a disappointment -Sunday Igboho

Ooni of Ife is a disappointment,Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho insisted in an online video interview get granted.

Igboho is the Yoruba activist leading the fight against herdsmen in his homestead of Oke Ogun, particularly igangan in Oyo state.

Igboho said Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi did not tell President Mohammadu Buhari durning his visit to Aso Rock about the various attacks of maiming, kidnapping and killings orchestrated by the Fulani herdsmen in Yoruba land. He also said the Ooni must have received Dollars from Aso Rock after the visit.

Sunday Igboho praised the Alaafin of Oyo for supporting the fight against farm invaders,kidnappers and killers in Yoruba land. According to what Gistmaster gathered, the Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi sent a letter to President Buhari on the issue.

The Yoruba activist said Governor Seyi Makinde is a misfit, trying to suppress the agitation against Fulani herdsmen for political reasons.

– Niyi Tabiti