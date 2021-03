Print This Post

Subscribe by Email

Connect on Linked in

Add to Google+

Follow on Facebook

Share on Facebook

104 New COVID-19 Cases, 103 Discharged And 7 Deaths On March 28

104 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-48

Enugu-16

Kwara-8

Kaduna-6

Plateau-5

Kano-5

Rivers-4

FCT-4

Ogun-4

Edo-2

Ekiti-1

Katsina-1

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1376296589552193536?s=19

Today’s report includes a backlog of deaths recorded in Lagos State. A breakdown of cases by state via

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1376296664663744518?s=19

March 27 https://www.nairaland.com/6480237/covid-19-update-march-27-2021