113 New COVID-19 Cases, 104 Discharged And 3 Deaths On March 26

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1375575377716862978?s=19

Highlights

On the 26th of March 2021, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 162388 cases have been confirmed, 149986 cases have been discharged and 2039 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 113 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (53), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (12), Ondo (6), Osun (3), FCT (2), Jigawa(1), Nasarawa (1) and Kano (1)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities