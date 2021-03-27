113 New COVID-19 Cases, 104 Discharged And 3 Deaths On March 26
113 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-53
Rivers-22
Akwa Ibom-12
Kaduna-12
Ondo-6
Osun-3
FCT-2
Jigawa-1
Nasarawa-1
Kano-1
Highlights
On the 26th of March 2021, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
Till date, 162388 cases have been confirmed, 149986 cases have been discharged and 2039 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 113 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (53), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (12), Ondo (6), Osun (3), FCT (2), Jigawa(1), Nasarawa (1) and Kano (1)
A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via:
