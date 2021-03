121 New COVID-19 Cases, 1066 Discharged And 7 Deaths On March 30

121 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-40 FCT-15 Katsina-12 Kaduna-11 Imo-8 Kebbi-8 Nasarawa-8 Delta-7 Edo-3 Osun-3 Rivers-3 Ekiti-1 Jigawa-1 Kano-1

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1377031158681178115?s=19

Our discharges today include 977 community recoveries in FCT and 57 in Imo State managed in line with guidelines.

Today’s deaths includes a backlog of data from FCT.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via