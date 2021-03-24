‘200 Gunmen Camped In Abia By APC To Unleash Mayhem’ – Governor Ikpeazu Raises Alarm

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has raised the alarm over alleged presence of Gunmen brought in from outside the State and camped at an undisclosed location.

The hoodlums, who are said to be up to 200, are allegedly armed with guns.

On Wednesday, the state government raised the alarm in a statement by Honorable Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu and sent to IgbereTV.

According to the statement, the hoodlums were brought into the State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cause mayhem in the forthcoming Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency election.

The statement also alleged that hoodlums are disguised in fake military uniforms made available to them by an “Abia born retired Army General who only recently joined the opposition party”.

The statement reads in part

“Abia State Government is aware of the presence of hoodlums brought in from outside the State and camped in a location in Aba since Monday, March 22, by an opposition party as part of their evil plans for the forthcoming March 27 Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency election.

“Specifically, we are aware that about 200 armed youths have already been camped at a location and are awaiting deployment with fake military uniforms made available to them by an Abia born retired Army General who only recently joined the opposition party, intending to unleash mayhem on the people of the State.

“We hereby call on security agencies in the State and Abuja to ensure that those hoodlums already in the State are immediately apprehended while others on the way are prevented from entering the State.

“Our intelligence confirms that the plan of the opposition party is to overheat the polity as a prelude to calling for full deployment of the military, which will in turn create room for them to deploy the hoodlums with fake uniforms and the already procured arms.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear to those behind the dastardly plot that their plans are fully known and will surely not only be resisted but also completely thwarted.

“Aba Federal Constituency is one that no sane person should toy with and those planning to unleash mayhem on the people of the State will surely meet their waterloo.

“We advise politicians to desist from acts capable of compounding the security situation in the country and distracting the federal government in its efforts at containing the trend.

“We advise the police and military high command as well as office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to be wary of the antics of desperate politicians seeking for expansion of family enterprise even at the expense of precious lives of citizens rather than growth and unity of our nation.

“Finally, we urge law abiding citizens to remain vigilant but not intimidated. They should go and vote as the government will do everything necessary to protect them and ensure that their votes count and are counted.”