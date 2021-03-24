2021 UTME: JAMB Announces Registration Date, Makes NIN Compulsory

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced registration dates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration.

The exam body in a statement issued in Bwari, FCT, by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday said the registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website at www.jamb.gov.ng.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.

“There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents.

“Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24.

Fabian also announced that UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021.

NIN Compulsory For 2021 UTME Registration

According to the spokesperson, NIN is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise.

The NIN, which is a unique number that identifies individuals, is issued by the country’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment.

“For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN). It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise,” the statement reads in part.

JAMB had in the past made the NIN mandatory for the candidates willing to register for its examinations but later announced the cancellation of the policy following the harrowing experiences of the candidates at the various registration centres.

The exam body explained that information regarding the registration processes and requirements would be made available on the board’s official website and also advertised in the electronic and print media from April 5.