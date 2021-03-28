2023: Akwa Ibom Groups Drum Support For Tinubu’s Presidency

ON MARCH 28, 2021 POLITICS

…as Akwa Ibom stakeholders launch group

By Harris Emanuel

Stakeholders across political divides are beginning to mobilize support for the candidacy of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) to succeed President Muhammadu Bihari.

A new support group christened, Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Tinubu was put together at the weekend to garner grassroots for him to emerge as the next president.

At the inauguration, former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, stated succinctly that the nation was presently at a crossroads and that it needed a person like Tinubu, to give it the desired direction so as to engender growth and stability.

Adeyeye who chairs South West Agenda for Tinubu extolled his Sterling qualities, describing him as the “man the Almighty God has ordained to rescue Nigeria at this stage.”

He stated that the North was already mobilizing “massive support for him”, adding that “ he is the kind of person our nation needs for leadership now.”

He noted that even though Tinubu has not yet declared intent to vie for the exalted office, but “ he must be dragged into it.”

Adeyeye decried the truncation of the 1993 presidential polls reportedly won by MKO Abiola which he underlined would have brought total unity in the country.

“I want to assure you that Tinubu believes in inequality and social justice. Those are the things you need to consider. By the principles of our party, the presidency will rotate to the South, everybody is qualified to contest in the South. And anything you don’t work for or fight for, you can’t value it.

“Let nobody deceive you that it should go to a particular zone. Everybody should fight for it. And when the aspirants are brought out and Nigerians are to assess then I can guarantee that Tinubu will tower above them.”

Also speaking, Senator Adesoye Akanbi thanked the Akwa Ibom stakeholders for coming together to throw their weights behind Tinubu.

He said, “ A lot of people is talking about separation, while others are talking about restructuring and one United Nigeria, Tinubu stands for oneness of this country.

“ We can understand people agitation for separation when there’s injustice, but we have materials in Nigeria that can keep in peace and justice.”

Convener of the forum, Honourable Eseme Eyiboh, said, “ the country must move forward and we want to give back our nation to the people. At this moment, Nigeria needs a leader who is able to mobilize the abundant resources and talents.”

Eyiboh, a former member of the House of Representatives, noted that the Aboriginal questions have thrown a whole lot of issues especially insecurities which must be addressed so as to move the nation forward on the path of sustainable growth and stability.