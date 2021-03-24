2023: Tinubu Is My Strong Ally – President Buhari

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

President Muhammadu Buhari has put to death rumours of an alleged rift with political collosus, Bola Ahmed Tinubu adding that he is a Strong Ally.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the Asiwaju of Lagos as “one of the most respected political leaders in the country who has stuck to his principles in the face of all adversities”.

“Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false; the handiwork of some media mischief makers. It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which are absolutely false.”

The President also described Tinubu, who is also known as the “Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom”, as being “instrumental to the formation, growth and development of the APC into a formidable political party and the political alliance is waxing even stronger.”

The statement went further; “This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.”

“There is no doubt that the President and the party are focused on development, peace and security, restructuring of the economy and war against corruption in the country and will not be diverted to anything else. This desperate attempt to fool the people will not succeed.”, the statement read.