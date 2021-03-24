214 New COVID-19 Cases, 405 Discharged And 1 Death On March 23
214 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Adamawa-109
Lagos-33
Bauchi-26
Kaduna-9
Rivers-9
FCT-7
Oyo-7
Gombe-5
Ebonyi-4
Osun-3
Ekiti-1
Ogun-1
Today’s report includes:
✅157 community recoveries in Bauchi State, 121 in FCT and 55 in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines
✅Backlog of cases from Adamawa State recorded from the 10th of March, 2021
