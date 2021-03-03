3 Participants Win N1 Million At 7-Week Weight Loss Challenge In Abuja (Photos)

Celebration As 3 Participants Win N1million At 7 Weeks Weight Loss Challenge With Dr Physiq

A medical outfit based in Abuja called Dr. PhysiQ Wellness Centre in collaboration with Heritage Bank has successfully guided and rewarded participants of the recently held Seven(7) Weeks Weight Loss Challenge in the Federal Capital Territory. The 7weeks healthy exercise and program was organised in view with the “say no to obesity campaign, as well as the “Let’s Eradicate Obesity Together” Program” which is yet ongoing in Nigeria.

According to reports, Winners of the 7Weeks Weight Loss Challenge with Dr Susan, the CEO of Dr. Physiq Wellness home was announced as they received their mouthwatering rewards. The Winner, Ibiba Okwnye-Olu was gifted with a cash prize of ( N500,000) Five hundred thousand naira, followed by the first Runner up, Esther Okeke who received ( N250,000) two hundred and fifty thousand naira, alongside the 2nd Runner up Lady Alice, who received (N100,000) one hundred thousand naira.

From reports garnered, the program had 26 Participants, who lost over 56kg in 7weeks. The Winner lost 16.6kg, the 1st Runner up lost 15.4kg and the 2nd Runner-up lost 9.2kg. Speaking with members of the organising Team for Dr. Susan they noted that it was very possible to loose up to 20kg of weight in 7weeks, as they encouraged interested participants to register for the next forthcoming edition, as registration has commenced already.

However the recently held 1Million naira cash win with Dr. Physiq had earlier kicked off on 1st of February and was concluded on the 20th of March 2021. The programs included fitness class, meal plan, water plan, fat burner injection weekly, snacks, weight loss supplements, sport vest and yoga. The edition was also sponsored by Rear Admiral Obi Ozoejiofor.

