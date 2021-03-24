33-Year-Old Actress, Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Birthday With Eye-Popping Pictures

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika is celebrating her 33rd birthday with stunning outfits.

Sharing her birthday pictures on Instagram, the mother of one, Mrs Ezerika wrote:

With a great full heart I lift my voice to you. Thank you for bringing me this far and thank you for where you’re taking me to. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Me.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMymKpug550/?igshid=l6isb8pzkxi

Ruth Kadiri was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. She studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology.

