48 New COVID-19 Cases, 158 Discharged And 1 Death On March 29

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1376661872213114887?s=19

Highlights

On the 29th of March 2021, 48 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 162641 cases have been confirmed, 150466 cases have been discharged and 2049 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 48 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (13), Kaduna (7), Nasarawa (7), Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities