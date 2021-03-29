48 New COVID-19 Cases, 158 Discharged And 1 Death On March 29
48 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-13
Kaduna-7
Nasarawa-7
Kano-6
Kwara-5
Ondo-4
Akwa Ibom-3
Osun-3
Highlights
On the 29th of March 2021, 48 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
Till date, 162641 cases have been confirmed, 150466 cases have been discharged and 2049 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 48 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (13), Kaduna (7), Nasarawa (7), Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3)
A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities
Our discharges today include 28 community recoveries in Ekiti State managed in line with guidelines.
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via:
