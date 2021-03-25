96 New COVID-19 Cases, 196 Discharged And 0 Deaths On March 24
96 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-28
Yobe-20
Akwa Ibom-10
Cross River-9
Kaduna-6
Kano-5
Edo-4
Oyo-3
Plateau-3
Jigawa-2
Osun-2
Borno-1
Nasarawa-1
Rivers-1
Sokoto-1
Highlights
On the 24th of March 2021, 96 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
Till date, 162178 cases have been confirmed, 148726 cases have been discharged and 2031 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 96 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (28), Yobe (20), Akwa Ibom (10), Cross River (9), Kaduna (6), Kano (5), Edo (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Jigawa (2), Osun (2), Borno (1), Nasarawa (1), Rivers (1), and Sokoto (1)
A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activit
https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/#!
