97 New COVID-19 Cases, 1156 Discharged And 5 Deaths On March 25

97 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-50 Kaduna-12 FCT-10 Bayelsa-8 Imo-3 Kwara-3 Bauchi-2 Osun-2 Akwa Ibom-1 Edo-1 Kano-1 Ogun-1 Oyo-1 Plateau-1 Zamfara-1

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1375214918312599556?s=19

Today’s report includes:

✅1,015 community recoveries in FCT and 10 community recoveries in Akwa Ibom State managed in line with guidelines

✅Data from FCT recorded over the last two days

A breakdown of cases by state: