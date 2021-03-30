A Nairalander Marries His Beautiful Wife In A Modest, Colourful Wedding Fatiha (Pics)

It was on a beautiful sunny day Saturday being 27th March 2021 that this dark seemingly hard but humbly and humane man got married to his much younger beautiful damsel in the city of Okene, Kogi State. A state presently govern by the White Lion His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello who I’m equally honoured to be from the same clan. You know most ebira people in particular and by extension kogites are proud of that young man. Much ado about my governor though.

Regarding the wedding, we had our wedding fatiha according to Islamic injunction as the first event of the day duely conducted by Sheikh Dauda Salihu. Thereafter we had the traditional aspect according to the tradition and culture of ours, ebira opete. We proceeded to having our reception. All took place at the same venue; my inaw’s compound.

Alhamdulillah it ended successfully and I’m officially a married man.

My nairaland family, you all should wish me well cuz i need prayers to guide me in this journey.

Be kind n civil to me in ur comments o cuz I know my wife fine pass me but I’m not looking bad though �

