A Visit To Ogere Resort: One Of The Biggest Resorts In Nigeria (Photos, Video)

Hello beautiful people. It’s been a while. Apologies I have been on the road back to back within the last one month.

Ogere resort is a beautiful destination located along the Lagos Ibadan expressway. It is located far away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos and close enough for easy accessibility. It is the haven of tranquillity and serenity. No wonder it has been kept secret for many years.

Ogere resort is one of the oldest in Nigeria. The beautiful resort has been in existence for over 30 years. If you are wondering how come you never heard about it. This location has been one of the best-kept secrets until now. The resort has about 200 rooms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N74qblOOx4

https://www.travelwaka.com/everything-you-need-to-know-about-ogere-resort/