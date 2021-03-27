Aba By-election: “APC Already Rigging the Poll in All Units” – PDP Candidate, Ebisike Cries Out

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate in the Aba North/South bye-election holding today in the Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Ebisike, has cried out calling on INEC and security agencies in the state to come to his rescue over alleged rigging by the All Progressives Congress APC.

In a terse press release by the PDP media team, Ebisike alleged that some APC leaders were sighted at all polling units massively buying votes and intimidating PDP faithfuls in connivance with security agents.

“Mascot Kalu, Nnanna Kalu, Obinna Oriaku and other APC leaders few minutes ago were sighted distributing PVCs to their agents and giving huge money to security agents at all polling units in order to compromise the system”

“The APC leaders were seen with several bus loads of armed thugs and intimidating voters in the hope of clearing the air for them to compromise the system and rig the election”, Ebisike lamented calling on INEC and Gov. Ikpeazu to intervene.

However, IgbereTV correspondents covering the election said the exercise is currently peaceful in all the polling units visited.

Apart from low turn up of voters, the exercise is going on smoothly as voters are seen casting their votes without hindrance.