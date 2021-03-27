Aba North/South By-Election: Gunmen Kidnap Party Agent In Aba

Unknown gunmen have abducted the collation officer for the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Aba North council, Engr. Mike Ozoemena, at the ongoing by-election for Aba North/ Aba South federal constituency.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Ozoemena, who is also the campaign Officer of the APC candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, was kidnapped at the Industrial ward 2 areas.

APC Publicity Secretary, Abia State, Comrade Ben Godson, who confirmed the incident, said that Ozoemena’s whereabouts are still unknown.

In his words; “Engr. Mike Ozoemena, Director of Publicity, Mascot Uzor-Kalu Campaign and APC Collation Officer in Aba North, has been whisked away by some men on white Hilux from his ward, Industrial Ward 2 Aba North to an unknown destination.

“We don’t know his way about. We don’t know where they’re taking him to and we’re calling for immediate rescue.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number.