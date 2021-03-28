Aba South/North Bye-Election: INEC Declares PDP’s Ebisieke Winner

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election, Chimobi Iheanyichukwu Ebisike, has been declared winner of the Saturday polls.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s Returning Officer, the PDP candidate polled a total of 10322 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mascot Uzor Kalu who scored 3674 votes.

I’m the Returning Officer for the 2021 Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency bye-elections held on the 27th day of March, 2021.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Action Alliance, AA, MRM and APM were the other political parties that fielded candidates in the election.

”The election was contested and the candidates received the following votes: AA candidate, 199 votes; Mascot Uzor Kalu, of the APC scored 3674 votes; Akaraka Destiny of APGA polled 1554 votes; Abraham Okonkwo of APM scored 10 votes; Uwando Chima of MRM polled 13 votes; Chimobi Iheanyichikwu Ebisieke of PDP, polled 10322 votes,” the Returning Officer announced on Sunday morning.

“That Chimobi Iheanyichukwu Ebisike of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he added.