Abia By-Election: Ikpeazu Sacked PDP Candidate, Ebisike Over Corruption, Incompetence

Mr Chimaobi Ebisike, who is now candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Saturday March 27 Aba North/South by-election, was in 2020 sacked by the Abia State government as chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force for Aba Zone, over alleged corruption and incompetence.

Ebisike as Chairman of the Task Force was charged with the responsibility of leading the fight against the deadly virus and ensuring that protocols put in place by government and health bodies are fully complied to or enforced to the fullest.

His sack and sudden dissolution of the Abia COVID-19 Task Force, in 2020, by the governor, was following a string of allegations of corruption, glaring incompetence and harassment of residents by the COVID-19 team.

Several sources in the Abia State Government House told IGBERE TV that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was dissatisfied with Ebisikeʼs poor performance as chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.

He was subsequently replaced with Mr Solomon Ogunji, the Abia State Commissioner for Environment, as chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force team for the Aba zone.

According to one of our sources, who lauded Ebisikeʼs sack, he decried the obnoxious activities of the then COVID-19 Task Force team headed by Ebisike accusing the team of harassment and intimidation of residents of the state.

He recalled how he was assaulted by a police officer attached to the Task Force chairman, after he tried to intervene when he saw the team beat up a tricycle driver with a machete.

Meanwhile, Nigerians particularly the people of Abia state have begun to question the naming of a man who was sacked for incompetence as House of Repsʼ candidate for the PDP.

They say Ebisike lacks what it takes to be a successful lawmaker that would lead the people aright or represent the massesʼ interest over his glaring incompetence, corruption and non-performance.

These sayings were further collaborated during Ebisikeʼs campaign flag-off in Aba where the streets and venue were deserted and empty. The PDP candidate was noticeably ignored like a man infected with a leprosy.

Findings by IGBERE TV shows that, like his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, Ebisike has an appalling record in the state, with many now rejecting his candidacy over his incompetence and non-performance.

From being a Transitional Committee Chairman of Aba North, to being a Commissioner for Special Duties, and then Chairman of the Abia COVID-19 Task Force, Aba zone, Ebisike failed in all the tasks which were assigned to him.

Our Abia Government House and PDP sources further told this online medium that, aside failing in the several tasks assigned to him, in the state, the PDP candidate was relieved and ‘sacked’ from all these duties for incompetence and corruption.

“Ebisike is a common criminal and deserves to be in jail and not contesting or campaigning for any election. This is a man who is yet to account for monies he allegedly stole and misappropriated as chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, a position he was eventually sacked from,” one of the sources said.

Another source added: “Are we talking about the same Ebisike here? Same man who was sacked in the various positions he held sway for incompetence? Same man whose COVID-19 Task Force he led as chairman was dissolved for alleged compromise and massive corruption? Talking about Ebisike is a total waste of time.”

“Ebisike has been sacked severally for corruption, incompetence and non-performance and does not deserve to be in any public office ever again, be it political, elective or by appointment,” added Mr. Ugorji Chukwu, a resident of Aba, in Abia State.

“Ebisike is an uninspiring leader and renowned all-round loser even within and outside Abia state. He has no electoral value let alone integrity and shouldn’t find his way to the corridors of power ever again, not even the National Assembly,” added another source.

“From being a Transitional Committee Chairman, to being a Commissioner for Special Duties, and then Chairman of the Covid-19 Task Force, Ebisike has failed in all tasks assigned to him and shouldn’t be trusted with power or another assignment ever again,” a resident of the state, Mr. Iroegbu Alex concluded.