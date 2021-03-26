Abia Bye-Election: Ikpeazu Restricts Movement In Aba North, Aba South LGAs

Government Special Announcement

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the restriction of movements in Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas (LGAs) from 8:00pm (2000hrs) Friday, 26th March, 2021 to 6:00am (0600hrs) Sunday, 28th March, 2021.

Only voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials on election duty, workers on essential duties with proper identification documents and security operatives are exempted from the restrictions within the stated period.

Meanwhile, the usual monthly environmental sanitation exercise will go ahead in the other 15 LGAs on Saturday, March 27. Concerned Local Government Chairmen are expected to lock down their respective LGAs within the period of the clean up exercise.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia State

26th March, 2021