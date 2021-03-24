Abia NSCDC Parades 16 Suspects Over Oil Theft, Impounds Trucks (Video)

The Abia State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC on Tuesday paraded about 16 persons over allegations bordering on oil theft, oil bunking, illegal dealing in petroleum products, and willful vandalism of the Nations Critical National Assets, and infrastructure.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the state Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Vincent Ogu (JP) maintained that the zero-tolerance directive of the New commandant General of the Corps-Ahmed Audu against all forms of vandalism of critical National Assets must be carried out to save the Nation’s Economy and by extension justify the Establishment of the corps.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEW9Q0N1mPI

Names of the suspects are Babangida Salah (M) Age (35), Abubaka Ibrahim(M) Age (22), Bukar Ali (M) Age (30), Mohammed Mohammed(M) Age (32). They were arrested at Ubakala Junction along Enugu portharcort expressway on the 17th March, 2021 at about 11:20 pm while conveying about thirty thousand liters (30,000lts) of suspected petroleum product in a truck with Reg. No: GYA611XA.

Three other suspects who gave their names as Lawrence Ahmed(M) Age (27), Johnson Akinrinola (M) Age (29), Ofe-obong Francis (M) Age (18) were arrested at Ihie in Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia state on 17th March, 2021 at about 1245hrs while conveying about ten(10) drums of petroleum product concealed in a white-colored Volkswagen bus with Reg. No: EZA879XA.

The suspects had loaded some bags of items suspected to be sawdust on top of the concealed petroleum products to beat security.

Four(4) other suspects who gave their names as Elijah Peters (M) Age(39), Chinyere Ezeali (M) Age(35), Lawal Ibrahim (M) Age(35), Haruna Zuberu (M) Age(31) were arrested at Cale-Betoo Petro Station, Aba-portharcort Expressway Imo Gate in Ukwa west LGA of Abia State on the 26th February 2021 at about 1745hrs for their alleged involvement in oil bunkering activities with a truck with Reg. No: DKA3532P.

Two (2) other suspect who gave their names as Daniel Ikechukwu (M) Age(29) and Ugochukwu Alozie (M) Age(29) were arrested on the 19th march, 2021 at about 2100hrs along Aba Road, Umuhia while conveying about Fourteen thousand liters (14,000lts)of audulterated petroleum products in a truck with Reg. No: EKY857XY.

Others are bdullahi Adamu (M) Age(28), Bala Isah (M) Age(30), Sani Mohammed (M) Age(27) who were arrested at Umuaeka junction on 18th March, 2021, in Isialangwa south LGA of Abia State while conveying about twenty thousand liters(20,000lts) of petroleum products suspected to be AGO in a truck with Reg. No:NSR311XA.

In the case of the Toyota Camry car with Reg.No:KPR413EE which was impounded by the men of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the command, the state commandant said the suspects sighting the operatives of the corps on routine patrol took to their heels and abandoned the car which was already loaded with about fifteen(15) Nylon bags of two hundred and fifty liters(250lts) each of petroleum products suspected to be AGO.

Meanwhile the visibly elated commandant Ogu has praised the gallantry and professionalism being exhibited by his men in the discharge of their duties which has also led to the successful arrest of the suspects who have been on command’s “WANTED LIST”.

He equally lauded the relentless commitment of the new commandant General Dr. Abubaka Ahmed Audi Mni towards repositioning the corps to tackle the security challenges facing our nation Nigeria.

Describing the commandant General’s staff welfare Policies, training/retraining programmers, and a promise of timely promotion to deserving officers and men of the corps as second to none, commandant Ogu said his men have no excuse whatsoever not to deliver on corps mandates. He charged his men to re-double their efforts in delivering quality security services to the good people of the state as a way of reciprocating the commandant General’s good gestures.

Giving assurances of diligent prosecution of the suspects at the court of competent jurisdiction upon conclusion of investigations, the Aba NSCDC Boss said “My command has secured five(5) convictions at the federal high court, Umuhia within my five months in office as the 10th substantive state commandant of NSCDC Abia State command. This information has become necessary so that the general public will know that beyond arresting vandals, the corps is committed to their diligent prosecution”.

Speaking further, he warned that “All forms of economic sabotage will no longer be condoned, Any attack on the critical National Assets and infrastructure is an attack on the economic wellbeing of every Nigerian, and this, the corps must vehemently resist. I, therefore, call on those indulging in any form of illegal dealings in petroleum products to desist from it and engage themselves in legitimate means of livelihood. Parents are hereby advised to monitor the activities of wards as anyone caught shall face the full wrath of the law”.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/03/abia-nscdc-parades-16-suspects-over-oil-theft-impounds-trucks-photos-video/