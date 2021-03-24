Actress Belinda Effah Changes Name To Grace-Charis Brassey (Photos)

Nollywood actress Belinda Effah has officially changed her name to Grace-Charis Brassey, Igbere TV reports.

The 31-year-old actress made the revelation in the early hours of Wednesday via Instagram.

She wrote:

“New Name Alert! Hello my darlings, it is with great joy and absolute glory to God that I announce that my names have officially and legally been changed from Belinda Effah to Grace-Charis Bassey E. and will be honored and grateful if I am addressed as thus.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMx2sTQDdQ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Belinda also appreciated her fans, coleagues and family for their show of love, also soliciting more of their support as she goes through the next chapter of her life.

Following her announcement, some of her colleagues and followers thought her account had been hacked.

However, her colleague Moyo Lawal took to the comments section to affirm that she was also aware of the events leading to the announcement.

“I have known this name for how many months now and I still haven’t been able to adjust,” she commented.

The actress addressed her fans in a live Instagram video on Wednesday which she also posted on her page to put to rest the confusion that has trailed her announcement.

She said in the video:

“Alright guys, so this is not a scam, I changed my name ok? I just want to show you guys a few things before I get into the video.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCVD345xwQQ

She walked her viewers around her fashion empire, which she called Grace Charis-Bassey Empire (GCB Empire), showing them the new official logo of the company as well as the labels on the dresses bearing her new name.

The actress also revealed that she had changed her name since 2020. However, she was waiting to put other things in place before making an official announcement.

“This is not scam, my name changed actually last year, but I am just announcing it this year because everything has to be in place,” she said.

In a follow-up post, Belinda revealed that the change of name had been effected on all her official documents including her passport and bank details.

The Cross River-born actress also shared a screenshot of the newspaper report on her official change of name on Instagram.

Although reasons for the change of name have not been revealed, the actress has called on her fans to respect her wish and follow up accordingly.