50 Cows Die Mysteriously In Ondo Community

No fewer than 50 cows have died in mysterious circumstances in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday evening at Ibaka area of the community.

A resident of Akungba, Oshk Fela Castro told SaharaReporters that the cows died after eating something suspected to be poisonous.

“My advice to our people in Akungba is to stop buying beef for now because I know some dubious meat sellers will go and buy the dead cows at a cheap price and butcher the meat for innocent people to buy for consumption.

“I will appeal to people who are living within AUD at Edua in Akungba to monitor how the 50 cows will be disposed off.

“The information I got was that the cows died after eating something suspected to be poisonous. And the person went further to say if anybody mistakenly consumes or eats the beef, the person may likely die of poison because according to him, the cows started decaying within 30 minutes that the owner discovered they had taken poison.

“Please, tell your neighbours and friends to be careful of buying (beef) meat now.

I want security agents to quickly move to the area to stop any possible buying and selling of those dead cows.”

In 2019, about 36 cows were reportedly killed by a thunderstorm at Ijare, in the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Community leaders suggested that the disaster was due to the desecration of a sacred shrine by Fulani herders who had intruded into the shrine of the ancient deity.

Despite the supernatural interpretation by the traditionalists, police said the thunderstorm that killed the cows was natural.

It was gathered that the cows were struck dead at the rocky elevation said to be sacred to the community.