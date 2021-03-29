All Nigerians Must Be Born Again – Governor Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday said as far as national integration is concerned, all Nigerians must become born again.

Ganduje made the comment in his welcome address as at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Kano.

The colloquium, organised to mark the 69th birthday of Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has as its theme: “Our common bond, our common wealth: The imperative of national cohesion for growth and prosperity”.

Ganduje admitted that the level of cohesion in Nigeria is currently at a very low point, saying that if nothing is done to change the narrative, the the divisive variables will pull the country down.

“As far as the issue of national integration is concerned, all Nigerians must be born again,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that this is the first time the colloquium will be held outside Lagos and Abuja since it began over one decade ago.

Dignitaries such as President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the President of Liberia, George Weah, joined the programme via Zoom.

Osinbajo said it was bad weather that made him not to be present physically.

There has been a heavy haze around Kano since Sunday with visibility very poor beyond five metres.