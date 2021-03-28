American Fast-Food Franchise, Burger King Set To Open Outlets In Nigeria

International burger franchise, Burger King has announced interest and plans to open outlets in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Antoine Zammarieh, the Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria. He stated that the hamburger maker in a show of interest in the Nigerian market had signed a development agreement for the Nigerian market.

Antoine Zammarieh said,

“It is with great pleasure that we announce our signing of a development agreement with Burger King for the Nigerian market. I believe this would be a tremendous step towards giving more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general, especially during these hard times. I always believed in Nigeria and in its people. I am confident this venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria and our company.”

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of the Whopper, our commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined our brand for more than 50 successful years.