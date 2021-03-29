American Singer, Enisa Learns Pidgin From Davido (Video)

American singer Enisa on Sunday night shared a video of herself learning the Pidgin English from pop singer Davido, Igbere TV reports.

In a video she posted to Instagram and Twitter, Enisa is seen with Davido as the Nigerian teaches her a few words in Pidgin English and she follows up.

The recording was made on the set of the video for the song ‘Love Cycle (remix)’ featuring Davido.

“For my Nigerians, I finally found the perfect pidgin teacher‼ @davido Not too bad right? I’m still learning…TULEEEEEE,” Enisa captioned the post on Instagram, encouraging fans to stream the song.

https://twitter.com/IAmENISA/status/1376238916605517829?s=19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff3zNuhDMPY

The American singer released the song and video for ‘Love Cycle (remix)’ last weekend.

Her Nigerian fans named her Eniola.

