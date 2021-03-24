Amotekun Arrests 80-Year-Old Herdsman For Destroying Farms In Ondo

…pays affected farmer

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps on Wednesday arrested an 80-year-old herder, Mr. Dauji Ibrahim, for destroying farmland at Ero village in Ifedore Local Government.

Ibrahim was going to Kogi State from Osun State when he and others stopped to rest at a farm in Ero.

The cows were said to have destroyed the farm in the area which prompted the farm owner to call Amotekun Corps operatives.

Ibrahim told journalists that he hails from Plateau State but lives in Kogi State.

He said he always migrate from Kogi to Osun State during the dry season and when the rains start, he would go back home.

His words, “My boy and I tried to take some rest at the early hours of the day while on our way from Osun State.

”But a lady came out and was really nagging at us. So, the cows got out of the compound and moved to the express road.

”Before I knew what was happening, we saw the vehicle of the Security Agency arrived.

”My boy, who is younger and smarter, took to his heels. But there was nothing a man of my age could do. I tried to hide somewhere, but I was later caught and brought to the headquarter.”

Owner of the farm, Mrs. Aishat Ali, said the herders always bring their cows to destroy farmlands in the community.