APC Planning to Rig Abia By-election With Security – Ikpeazu Cries Out | #IgbereTV

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has raised alarm over what he called plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to manipulate the outcome of this weekend by-election in Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The by-election, which is slated to hold on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is to fill the vacant seat for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency following the death of Hon Ossy Prestige, who represented the Constituency.

Ikpeazu made the allegation in a statement made available to IGBERE TV by his Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu

According to The statement, Gov. Ikpeazu said the plan of the APC is to overheat the polity as a prelude to calling for full deployment of the military which will in turn create room for them to deploy armed hoodlums with fake Army uniforms to manipulate the outcome of the election.”

“Our intelligence confirms that the plan of the opposition party is to overheat the polity as a prelude to calling for full deployment of the military which will in turn create room for them to deploy the hoodlums with fake uniforms and the already procured arms.”

Meanwhile, there is palpable panic within the PDP following the visible rejection of its candidate Chimaobi Ebisike and his abysmal performance during the campaigns, raising concern of his electoral value.

Ebisike, who was booed and deserted by Aba residents during his campaign flag-off has been receiving similar treatment at several campaign grounds where he visited. Except PDP members who move with him from ward to ward, the venues are usually empty.

A Chieftians of PDP, who spoke to IgbereTV on condition of anonymity said “the elders of the party are disappointed with Governor Ikpeazu over his selfish imposition of a Ebisike, JSS drop-out, who can not even win an ordinary councilorship election on the Party for a keenly contested Federal seat. The governor appears to have an ulterior motive, only time will tell.”