Apostle Suleman Forgives Offenders To Mark His 50th Birthday

President of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman says he has forgiven everyone who has hurt him as part of resolutions on his 50th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

Born on March 24, 1971 in Benin City, Edo State, Suleman said in a tweet on Wednesday that he had forgiven all who paid his good with evil.

“Lord,I thank you for health/protection.

For your mercy and grace. On this day I forgive everyone who has hurt me, paid me evil for gud,” he wrote. “I equally ask for your grace to keep doing gud/serve you. I thank you for my home/family. And for every OFM child/well wisher. It’s my birthday.”

https://twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/1374496492954656773?s=20

Suleman was recently accused by a former subordinate Mike Davids of committing adultery with his wife Faith Edeko.

Davids had also filed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, alleging that Suleman was interfering in his marriage, threatening his life and denying him access to his three children. He also filed a N2 billion suit for alleged unlawful interference in his marriage.

Suleman countered with a N5 billion defamation suit at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

Davids ended the saga in mid-March when he apologised for his actions.