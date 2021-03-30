Apostle Suleman Shares Photo Of His Wife And His Parents

President of Omega Fire Ministries International Apostle Johnson Suleman on Tuesday shared a photo of his parents, Igbere TV reports.

The preacher is seen in the photo with his wife Lizzy and his parents.

“God bless my wife, my biological mother and father…great grace in Jesus name,” he captioned the photo posted to Twitter.

https://twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/1376827924033191936?s=20

Born on March 24, 1971 in Benin City, Edo State, Suleman recently clocked 50.

As a way to celebrate his birthday, the preacher said he had forgiven all who paid his good with evil.

Suleman was accused early this year by a former subordinate Mike Davids of adultery and unlawful interference in marriage.