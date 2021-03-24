Atletico Madrid Striker, Moussa Dembele Collapses During Training (Photos, Video)

Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembele left his teammates worried after he fainted during training.

The striker, on loan from Lyon has played only four matches for Diego Simeone’s team.

He has not impressed since Atletico Madrid signed him in January on loan with an option to buy.

On Tuesday evening, Dembele was training with his teammates, when he suddenly fell and collapsed to the ground.

The 24-year-old lost consciousness for some time but was revived by medical staffs.

The incident left his teammates worried, so Dembele went for further medical check up.

Dembele was able to leaving training and drive home by himself after the incident.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOQ5IaepIB0