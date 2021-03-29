Bandits’ Attack Repelled By Villagers In Kebbi State (Graphic Photos)

Villagers from Arewa local government of Kebbi state successfully repelled bandit attacked on their village and killed some of them in the process……

Kebbi state as been adjudged the most peaceful state in Northern Nigeria and arguably in the whole country.

perhaps, such gallantry is the reason the state enjoy this level of peace.

see narration from one of the eye witness…

[b],* I’ve been following the incident from that night to this point

The incident happened not yesterday but 2 days back at Gumki at about 11pm.

The Kidnappers came to the house where they abducted the guys. Villagers chased them across villages. On gotten to R/tsaka they too joined hands and continue after them.

Though, the bandits were shooting with live ammunition throughout the night until when they ran out of ammunition.

Around Barikin- Daji (a village bordering Arewa and Bunza LGs) the villagers too joined the race.

Alhamdulillah, they snatched the abducted guys from them though one of them sustained injury.

Because of the determination and courage, my people kept on the struggle until in the morning hours when they killed 2 of the useless creatures and caught one of them.

Moreso, they continued when later in the afternoon hours caught another one and handed over both the corpses and the live ones.

Following day, (yesterday) the mighty villagers were on their feet hence killed one more ( making 3 ba).

Still in the afternoon hours of yesterday, one more of them was caught while on transit from Niger republic to around Gumundai village.

Unfortunately, 2 of the villagers (from Bunza LG) were killed by the wicked bandits. Allah jikansu! [/b]

MODERATORS, Please push to frontpage.

Source: Eyewitness narration.