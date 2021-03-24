Bayelsa Student Commits Suicide After Family Members Tagged Him A Failure (Pics)

Bayelsa Student Commits Suicide After Family Members Tagged Him A Failure (Photos)

200-level student of History and Diplomacy in the Federal University Otuoke (FUO), Arikekpar Lucky, allegedly suffering from depression, has committed suicide, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the 27-year-old student popularly known as Don Zednas, hung himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the early hours of Monday, March 22, after locking the doors and windows.

The deceased, a one-time aspirant of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Student Representative, Central Zone, hails from Otuakeme, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Sources in the university community said the student took the drastic step because he had been battling with depression because members of his family tagged him a failure in academics and life.

Arikekpar was said to have left a suicide note expressing frustrations with the pressure from his relatives, saying they left him with no option than to kill himself for peace to reign.

A source, who spoke to newsmen said that this is not the first time the deceased had attempted to take his life, adding that he had made such attempts twice last year.

“His family is always complaining that he spends too much effort, time and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies.” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the student union leader, Mr Kojo Debekeme, explained that the student died out of depression, as he could not cope with some family issue again.

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said that the young man has been buried “according to the tradition of the Ogbia people when such tragic incidents occur.”

Spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said no official report has been made at the headquarters yet.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the deceased.

Meshack N. Sintei wrote on Facebook;

“I hate the fact that I’m sharing this bad news #GONE_TOO_SOON

My dear brother and friend, Don Zednas Snr, when I heard of your sudden demise, it came to me as a rude shock. They told me that you committed suicide. I couldn’t help but cry. You’re a vibrant young man full with energy and determination. You and I went to the IYC National Convention at Sagbama together and we talked and talked and talked about how beautiful the future is for us. Today, you’re no more. TO THE LIVING

I know depression is real, but suicide is never an option. Don’t envy anyone, don’t be in a competition with anyone because there’s no competition in destiny. Heart breaks can be survived, financial challenges are surmountable, marital challenges are part of life, no woman is barren, you too will have your own Children, you too will have your own husband and wife. No matter the challenges, there’s always an opportunity for growth. I repeat, FORGET WHAT YOU SEE ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA!! MOST OF IT ARE FAKE, MISLEADING AND DECEPTIVE!! Finally, I’ll leave you all with one of my favorite quotes, “don’t compare your progress with that of others, we all have our own time to travel our own distance”. Rest on my brother until me meet again.

#Depression_is_real, but #suicide_is_Not_an_option”

