Benin 0-1 Nigeria: Paul Onuachu Speaks After Goal (Photos, Video)

Paul Onuachu has now spoken for the first time after his winner for the Super Eagles to defeat Benin 1-0 today.

He scored with a good header in the 93rd minute as the Super Eagles ended Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run at home.

Speaking after the match, Paul Onuachu said:

“I am just going to say, thanks to the nation for the push, they really pushed me to show what i have for the national team.

“I am so happy.”

The Super Eagles remain top of Group L with 11 points from five games, and Benin are second with seven points.

The Super Eagles host Lesotho in their final Qualifier match on Tuesday in Lagos.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53o9P_4-_hQ