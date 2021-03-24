Benue Student Beaten By Principal & Teachers For Playing Chess In Class (Graphic Pix)

This took place in the most popular school on Benue State. Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School. This country is very lawless. How can you do this to someone’s child. It’s just sad and disheartening.

A Nigerian man, Austine Zeku Torkuma wrote:

A priest/principal/staff that superintends over this kind of dehumanization should have nothing to do with administration. This is beyond evil! And for missing classes?
We once had only news of glory coming out from my alma mater, not this…
I’m pained because one of the persons fingered in this beat us like slaves while we were just 11year olds in JSS2 and has continued with manhandling students without any consequences.
This happened in a PRINCIPAL’S OFFICE?
People should be behind bars.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4196096640423964&id=100000710088195

