‘Biafran Boys’: Aisha Yesufu Calls For Danladi Umar’s Removal As CCT Chairman (Video)

Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement Aisha Yesufu on Wednesday called for the removal of chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Danladi Umar, Igbere TV reports.

Mrs Yesufu made the call following a controversial statement released by the CCT which addressed some youth as ‘Biafran boys’.

Umar was caught on camera on Monday assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja after he was told to park his car properly.

Umar was forced into his car by his security aide. Soon, some persons at the plaza began booing the CCT chairman and throwing items as he attempted to drive away.

After the video went viral on Tuesday, CCT spokesman Ibraheem Al-Hassan wrote in a statement: “As the few policemen in the complex were apparently overwhelmed by the mobs, consisting of Biafran boys throwing matches and shape object to his car, which led to deep cut and dislocation in one of his finger, causing damage to his car, smashing his windscreen.”

However, reacting to the statement, Yesufu posted a video to Twitter, saying:

“Chairman of the Code of Conduct tribunal refers to citizens as Biafran Boys? This is the height of it! “Justice Danladi Umar needs to be removed from office! He has shown his bias and his position requires neutrality.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sq0oxSqnXTU

The CCT spokesman also accused the guard of being rude and issuing a threat to Umar.

Umar has since come under criticism on social media for his action and the statement.

https://twitter.com/AishaYesufu/status/1377218513488732163?s=20