Bipolar Diagnosis: I Have Seen The Light – Chacha Eke Thanks Concerned Fans

I have received many phone calls, read lots of DMs’, text messages and emails from many concerned folks these past months. 98% of them inquiring, “ChaCha, are you okay? ChaCha, I hope you’re fine now?”….

•

Beloved, like the butterfly I have been metamorphosing. Healing my mind before my body can make it out here. Join me thank my “Chi” who has gloriously renewed my spirit and restored my body. I have seen the light; every darkness in my path have disappeared. I am happy to be back. I am Okay. I am doing so Great.

Mentally, Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually �

•

Thank you for loving ChaCha Eke Faani ❤️