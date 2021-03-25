Bishop Oyedepo Commissions Construction Of The Ark (Pictures)

Good News!

The Ark will specifically take 106,000 seats and will include a 24 Floor Mission Tower (International Headquarters Facility) made up of 2 pairs of 12 floors each.

It is to be built on the site of the old Faith Academy adjoining Faith Tabernacle which will now become its overflow facility. Faith Tabernacle and Faith Academy’s Foundation Laying both took place on 29th August 1998 and both projects lasted one year with the 50,000 capacity Faith Tabernacle project commencing on 18th September 1998 and dedicated on 18th September 1999.

According to Bishop Oyedepo, not one dime of the money contributed to this project since 2015 has been touched and the Church has maintained strict budgeting and never going out of her budget. ‘Right now’ says Bishop Oyedepo ‘ it doesn’t feel like what we are building (the Ark Project) is up to a bungalow’.

Continuing the announcement by the Church-Members of the Church especially Pastors, Deacons, Deaconesses, Heads of various units who are able to make it are required to be present for this Prophetic Event.

Everyone that sees the take off of this Project shall live to see its completion in his or her multiplied state in the name of Jesus Christ.

