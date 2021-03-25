Bishop Wale Oke To Buhari: Your Silence Is Deafening, Giving Room For Gossips

Tell your kinsmen to stop mindless killings, PFN tells Buhari

THE President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to speak up on the worsening insecurity in the country.

The PFN president described Buhari’s silence over Nigeria’s security challenge as disturbing, saying this was giving Nigerians the impression that he was in support of criminal herdsmen and bandits terrorising the people.

The bishop, who is the founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, said this on Wednesday in Ibadan while receiving the Lagos, Ogun and Osun states chapters of the PFN led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu, Apostle David Otaru and Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, respectively.

The state chairmen of the PFN had visited Oke, who recently emerged the president of the association to congratulate him.

Oke said, “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria is too loud and this is very disturbing.

“Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculations and gossips that suggest the government has a hand in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He (Buhari) should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation safer for every Nigerian.”

He reminded the President that he was voted into power in 2015 because of his military background and the belief that he would use that to stem the insecurity in the country.