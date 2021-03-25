Boat Ride To Port Novo – Super Eagles Players React

Super Eagles stars say their desire to get a comfortable result against Benin Republic in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo is one of the reasons why they’ve decided to travel by sea to the neighbouring West African country.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick had earlier stated that it would be easier for the team to travel by sea for the encounter rather than spend a lot of time in traffic if they were to ply the route by road.

The distance from Lagos to Porto Novo on road is about 105km, while the standard driving time is 1hr 40 minutes, but with the traffic situation within Lagos State, the time it will take the team to reach their destination might be longer, hence the suggestion of an alternative means of transportation.

The decision from the country’s top football body has received mixed reactions from fans across the country.

Rangers duo, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, say the mode of transportation was not an issue, adding that a win was uppermost on their minds.

“Traveling by sea, it is what it is, we can’t use that as an excuse. We know what we have to do mentally and that is to win the match. I have never travelled by sea before,” Aribo told The PUNCH.

“I guess we have to be okay with it, I will say its a bit unusual but that’s just how it is. If they change it, it’ll be good if they don’t, we’ll be fine but the most important thing is that we get there in one piece, and win the game,” Balogun added.

“It will be my first time travelling by sea but I don’t really mind. All that matters to me and my teammates is to wear the jersey, represent our country and win the game,” in-form Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru said.

Defender William Troost-Ekong said, “As long as it is safe and we get there as quickly as possible, then It is fine.”